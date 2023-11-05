Will Smith, who's currently struggling with a career in Hollywood, is reportedly planning to revive an old path

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Will Smith, who's currently struggling with a career in Hollywood, is reportedly planning to reviving an old skill.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Academy Award-winning actor, who hasn’t found work since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, is hoping to resurrect his rap career.

An insider privy to the outlet said that the 55-year-old actor will be starting a new podcast called Class of '88 which will feature rap musicians including Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who was also his former rap partner.

However, since the day Will slapped the comedian, he has allegedly been shunned by Hollywood and now intends to return to music with the podcast being the first move in that direction.

An insider told the National Enquirer, "In the rap world, slapping a guy across the face for dissing his wife isn't seen as a crime, it's a badge of honour."

However, a friend thinks the Men in Black actor might need to step it up as DJ Jazzy Jeff once said that he never writes "verses with curses."

Will hopes to turn a new leaf after estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed in her autobiography that the couple had lived apart for seven years and admitted to cheating on him as well.