Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

The hit Netflix series Wednesday has been dealt an unexpected blow, losing a main cast member before filming could be completed.

The show, centering on the Addams Family's psychic daughter Wednesday played by Jenna Ortega, became one of Netflix's most viewed titles ever after its November 2022 debut. A second season was quickly greenlit, with production underway in Romania.

However, per reports, actress Thora Birch has been forced to depart filming early due to a family illness back home needing attention.

Birch stars as dorm mother Tamara Novak in the show's second season. While she reportedly finished the bulk of her role, some scenes remain incomplete.

With filming now halted amid industry strikes, producers face decisions on how to wrap up Birch’s storyline. Options include recasting the role and reshooting her scenes, or introducing a new character to replace her.

Leads returning to the show include Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

As for when the highly anticipated season 2 will come to Netflix, it depends on the outcome of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The end of the writers’ strike in September certainly aided the show’s making, with the completion of Wednesday season 2 script becoming a high priority for Netflix. However, production can only begin with the actors once the studios reach an agreement with the SAG-AFTRA.

