 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley has nothing but fond memories of his time with late George Michael

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Wham!s Andrew Ridgeley has nothing but fond memories of his time with late George Michael
 Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley has nothing but fond memories of his time with late George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley is reminiscing about his time with late bandmate George Michael, recalling their good times and failing to remember any lows of their band Wham!.

As the Young Guns singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, he said: The honor was “sweeter [more] than it is bitter, to be honest,” adding, “looking at the positives rather than the element of sadness that attaches oneself.”

He exclaimed: “One should be focused on good things!”

The Wham! George & Me author then went on to recount his best memories from the time spent with Michael in Wham!.

“I think it was the live shows that’s what I always enjoyed most,” he shared. “Our home demo that got us a record deal, that always lives strong in the imagination, the memory of it, that was a great moment. Those early days are really precious.”

Ridgeley was then asked if there were any bad memories of his time in the band, and he replied in the negative.

“Nothing bad, really. Wham! was largely a wonderful experience from start to finish, we didn’t really have any lows,” he said.

“We were fortunate in that respect, we even chose to bring Wham to a close of our own volition so even that was a positive thing.”

During the ceremony, the Wham! Artist was honored by renditions of three of the band’s songs performed by Carrie Underwood, Miguel and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider
2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston "shed most tears" amid Matthew Perry's addiction
Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie

Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie
Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up
What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala