Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley has nothing but fond memories of his time with late George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley is reminiscing about his time with late bandmate George Michael, recalling their good times and failing to remember any lows of their band Wham!.

As the Young Guns singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, he said: The honor was “sweeter [more] than it is bitter, to be honest,” adding, “looking at the positives rather than the element of sadness that attaches oneself.”

He exclaimed: “One should be focused on good things!”

The Wham! George & Me author then went on to recount his best memories from the time spent with Michael in Wham!.

“I think it was the live shows that’s what I always enjoyed most,” he shared. “Our home demo that got us a record deal, that always lives strong in the imagination, the memory of it, that was a great moment. Those early days are really precious.”

Ridgeley was then asked if there were any bad memories of his time in the band, and he replied in the negative.

“Nothing bad, really. Wham! was largely a wonderful experience from start to finish, we didn’t really have any lows,” he said.

“We were fortunate in that respect, we even chose to bring Wham to a close of our own volition so even that was a positive thing.”

During the ceremony, the Wham! Artist was honored by renditions of three of the band’s songs performed by Carrie Underwood, Miguel and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.