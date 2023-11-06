Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment

J. Cole's honest opinion on Soulja Boy seemingly rubbed him off the wrong way, where the latter slammed the legendary rapper for his views related to his music.



Appearing on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Space Podcast, the Middle Child rapstar shared, “When Soulja Boy was first coming out, my favorite rappers were 2Pac, Nas, JAY-Z, Andre 3000, you know, people with the highest skill level. So when I heard ‘Soulja Boy Tell Em,’ it sounds crazy because it’s a classic to me now, but I was resistant to it at first.”

The 38-year-old noted, “I had to have the realization that I am a hater. Like, bro, you are a hater.”

Concluding his thoughts, he said, “You would be better off realizing that you would be better off trying to learn from then. After that, I turned from a hater to an appreciator, making me a better artist.”

As the clip went viral, Soulja came hard on J. Cole, warning him, “Aye bruh don’t speak on me, I’m not Lil Pump, Drake, or none of these rapper **.



