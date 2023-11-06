Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala

Pitt credited Fincher for bringing several technical advancements to the entertainment industry

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023's impressive A-lister line-up overwhelmed an artist present at the event as he stated, "I have never seen so many celebrities together in one place in my life."



The 12th annual event was embraced by several Hollywood stalwarts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Keanu Reeves, and Pedro Pascal.

The American filmmaker David Fincher was honoured at the event as one of the world's finest visual artists and film artists working to bring together the world of cinema and fine arts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Pitt, who has starred in three Fincher movies, shared his experience of working with the director.

He hilariously stated, "These are some of the very common lines that you'll hear on a Fincher shoot. 'Let's shoot this now before we all lose interest in living,' 'I want you guys to enjoy yourself, but that's what Saturdays and Sundays are for.'"

Pitt, after his hilarious remarks, hailed the director, stating, "Working with Fincher will tell you what excellence feels like," adding that The Killer director's movies always challenged their sense of safety.

Pitt also credited Fincher for bringing several technical advancements to the entertainment industry.