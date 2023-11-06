 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala

Pitt credited Fincher for bringing several technical advancements to the entertainment industry

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023's impressive A-lister line-up overwhelmed an artist present at the event as he stated, "I have never seen so many celebrities together in one place in my life."

The 12th annual event was embraced by several Hollywood stalwarts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Keanu Reeves, and Pedro Pascal.

David Fincher honoured at LACMA Art + Film Gala

The American filmmaker David Fincher was honoured at the event as one of the world's finest visual artists and film artists working to bring together the world of cinema and fine arts.

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Pitt, who has starred in three Fincher movies, shared his experience of working with the director.

Brad Pitts hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala
Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala

He hilariously stated, "These are some of the very common lines that you'll hear on a Fincher shoot. 'Let's shoot this now before we all lose interest in living,' 'I want you guys to enjoy yourself, but that's what Saturdays and Sundays are for.'"

Pitt, after his hilarious remarks, hailed the director, stating, "Working with Fincher will tell you what excellence feels like," adding that The Killer director's movies always challenged their sense of safety.

Pitt also credited Fincher for bringing several technical advancements to the entertainment industry.

More From Entertainment:

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness
Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years
Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work
Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued
Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment

Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment
Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider
2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix