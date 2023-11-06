Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle using their work to gain popularity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly using their jobs as a popularity stunt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are accused of creating their brand name rather commercial with lack of material.

PR expert Laura Perkes tells Daily Express.co.uk: "Harry has done some amazing things with the Invictus Games and for publicly opening up about mental health," she exclusively told The Mirror.

Ms Perkes added: "But sadly it now feels as though he's using these platforms to boost his own personal image and reputation, which is sad."

After missing “opportunities "to do so much more", the couple have developed a reputation, but added that "most people now are wary of working with the couple because of their behaviour and the choices that they've made".