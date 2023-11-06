 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry

King Charles has not forgiven Prince Harry for his deceit

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

King Charles waiting on great healer time to forgive Prince Harry
King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly not forgiven his younger son, Prince Harry.

The 74-year-old monarch is disheartened by the Duke of Sussex airing his dirty laundry in memoir ‘Spare,’ and wants to distance himself from the drama.

A source told Express.co.uk: “There’s no sign of a rapprochement yet. It’s too soon. But time is a great healer.”

However, the King would soon be pressurised to make up with his son, for the sake of optics.

They said: "It's not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years. Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations video

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations
Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits
Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'
Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala video

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness
Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years
Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work
Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night