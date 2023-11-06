King Charles has not forgiven Prince Harry for his deceit

King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly not forgiven his younger son, Prince Harry.

The 74-year-old monarch is disheartened by the Duke of Sussex airing his dirty laundry in memoir ‘Spare,’ and wants to distance himself from the drama.

A source told Express.co.uk: “There’s no sign of a rapprochement yet. It’s too soon. But time is a great healer.”

However, the King would soon be pressurised to make up with his son, for the sake of optics.

They said: "It's not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years. Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."