Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Costner ‘secretly’ dating: ‘They have hit it off!’

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner have reportedly moved on from their former respective partners as insiders allege they are secretly dating.



According to a latest report, the Yellow Stone star wanted to work alongside the Legally Blonde alum, but found himself utterly captivated by her charm as they explored potential projects together.

Even friends of the duo have approved of the new relationship with a source revealing that they were not surprised Witherspoon and Costner have “hit it off.”

This comes after both of them went through breakups, with Witherspoon separating from Jim Toth earlier this year and Costner getting a divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Speaking of their alleged romance, a tipster revealed, "Kevin's had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn't count on finding her absolutely charming as hell.”

“They've been calling and texting on the pretense of finding the perfect script, but it's becoming almost a daily occurrence,” the source added to New Idea Magazine.

The tipster also revealed that while the duo meet when their schedules align, Costner does not want any attention on his love life as he focuses on his upcoming two-part Western film, Horizon.

"Kevin wants more Oscars for this, not tabloid headlines,” the source dishes. “He and Reese are always careful not to be seen together, but as soon as his 'Horizon' commitments are done, they may be more relaxed about being seen together in public.”

Before concluding, the insider said that Witherspoon and Costner’s romance is in “still very early days."