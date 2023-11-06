Why The Weeknd pressed brakes on his Australian gig?

After The Weeknd postponed his Australia concert, fans are now proposing theories behind the delay

File Footage

After The Weeknd postponed his Australia concert, fans are now proposing theories behind the delay.



The RnB superstar announced on Friday that he’s pressing brakes on his Australian and New Zealand stops of the world tour.

Fans are taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) suggesting that the Canadian-born musician is ditching his gigs because they’re clashing with the Billboard Music Awards.

They assume that the 33-year-old, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will be performing at the event on November 19 in Las Vegas, which happened to be the same day as his After Hours Til Dawn performance in Brisbane, Australia.

Moreover, they are speculating that The Weeknd will take the stage with Ariana Grande to perform Die For You (Remix) during the BM Awards.

"The Weeknd postponed his tour in Australia, this can only mean one thing," a fan posted on Twitter.

They continued: "Ariana and Abel are going to perform Die For You at the Billboard Music Awards. Another iconic performance is coming. Remember they have five nominations."

Whereas, some people speculated that The Weeknd postponed his concerts because he’s exhausted.

An industry insider told Yahoo that the Star Boy hitmaker had sold more than 60,000 tickets for the now-postponed shows which included Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.