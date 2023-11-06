 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Why The Weeknd pressed brakes on his Australian gig?

After The Weeknd postponed his Australia concert, fans are now proposing theories behind the delay

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

File Footage

After The Weeknd postponed his Australia concert, fans are now proposing theories behind the delay.

The RnB superstar announced on Friday that he’s pressing brakes on his Australian and New Zealand stops of the world tour.

Fans are taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) suggesting that the Canadian-born musician is ditching his gigs because they’re clashing with the Billboard Music Awards.

They assume that the 33-year-old, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will be performing at the event on November 19 in Las Vegas, which happened to be the same day as his After Hours Til Dawn performance in Brisbane, Australia.

Moreover, they are speculating that The Weeknd will take the stage with Ariana Grande to perform Die For You (Remix) during the BM Awards.

"The Weeknd postponed his tour in Australia, this can only mean one thing," a fan posted on Twitter.

They continued: "Ariana and Abel are going to perform Die For You at the Billboard Music Awards. Another iconic performance is coming. Remember they have five nominations."

Whereas, some people speculated that The Weeknd postponed his concerts because he’s exhausted.

An industry insider told Yahoo that the Star Boy hitmaker had sold more than 60,000 tickets for the now-postponed shows which included Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Costner ‘secretly’ dating: ‘They have hit it off!’

Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Costner ‘secretly’ dating: ‘They have hit it off!’
Joe Jonas shares hilarious encounter with Nathan Fielder: 'Mayo Moment' video

Joe Jonas shares hilarious encounter with Nathan Fielder: 'Mayo Moment'
Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) reigns supreme on Billboard 200 video

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) reigns supreme on Billboard 200
When Priscilla exposed Elvis Presley's infidelity: 'He'd control me'

When Priscilla exposed Elvis Presley's infidelity: 'He'd control me'
Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ King Charles yet again over Lilibet, Archie video

Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ King Charles yet again over Lilibet, Archie
Al Pacino steps out after LA judge orders him to pay hefty child support

Al Pacino steps out after LA judge orders him to pay hefty child support
Prince Harry humiliates King Charles yet again with latest snub

Prince Harry humiliates King Charles yet again with latest snub
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation
Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance

Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance
Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute

Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute
Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy video

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy