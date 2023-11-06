Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) reigns supreme on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift has once again proven that her musical reign is far from over as her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), secures the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.



Released on October 27, 2023, 1989 (Taylor's Version) has shattered records, racking up a staggering 1.6 million units in the United States and over 3.5 million units worldwide during its first week.

Notably, these numbers surpassed the record she set with the original version of the album back in 2014, which saw 1.287 million units sold. This marks the 13th No. 1 album for the 33-year-old superstar, with an impressive twist – it's her biggest album debut to date.

Taylor Swift's triumph doesn't stop there. 1989 (Taylor's Version) now holds the distinction of achieving the most significant unit sales debut for any album since Adele's 25 in 2015, according to Billboard.

In fact, this re-recording boasts the sixth-largest sales week of any album since 1991, joining the ranks of musical heavyweights like *NSYNC, Eminem, Adele, and the Backstreet Boys.

Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) follows in the footsteps of her previous re-recordings, including Fearless and Red, released in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version), unveiled in July. This latest re-release also features a deluxe edition with Kendrick Lamar once again collaborating on Bad Blood.

In an Instagram post, Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude for the enduring support of her fans and the journey she's undertaken with her music. She noted that the re-recording of "1989" is particularly special to her and thanked her loyal listeners for making this possible.

With this stunning achievement, Taylor Swift's musical legacy continues to shine brightly, solidifying her status as one of the most influential and beloved artists in the music industry.