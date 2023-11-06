Amid the release of her biopic, excerpts from Priscilla Presley's 1985 book 'Elvis and Me' have resurfaced

When Priscilla exposed Elvis Presley's infidelity: 'He'd control me'

Priscilla Presley once shared how she had to apologize to Elvis Presley for suspecting him of infidelity.

Amid the release of her biopic Priscilla, excerpts from her book Elvis and Me have resurfaced, shedding a new light on the marriage they shared.

Priscilla recalled discovering letters from a number of women who “obviously had been to their house” in Palm Springs. She contacted Elvis’ road manager Joe Esposito and demanded she needs to speak to him.



But when Priscilla would confront him, he’d "act innocent" saying the girls were just fans, “As usual, in the end I apologized for putting him on the spot, but things at this point were becoming too obvious.”



Priscilla wrote that part of the reason she had to apologise to Elvis was that he would tell her to go to her parents' home in Memphis whenever she'd confront him about rumors of cheating.



She recalled the time when media channels were rife with the news of Elvis proposing to his co-star Ann-Margret Olsson with whom he was actually having an affair.

Priscilla claimed that Elvis threw her clothes into a suitcase and told an employee to buy her a flight, “As I walked out the door, crying, he stopped me and said he wasn’t serious.”

"Anything he’d have said would have made sense to me at that moment. What I didn’t realize until later was that this was Elvis’s technique of keeping me under control,” she remarked.