 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

When Priscilla exposed Elvis Presley's infidelity: 'He'd control me'

Amid the release of her biopic, excerpts from Priscilla Presley's 1985 book 'Elvis and Me' have resurfaced

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

When Priscilla exposed Elvis Presleys infidelity: Hed control me
When Priscilla exposed Elvis Presley's infidelity: 'He'd control me'

Priscilla Presley once shared how she had to apologize to Elvis Presley for suspecting him of infidelity.

Amid the release of her biopic Priscilla, excerpts from her book Elvis and Me have resurfaced, shedding a new light on the marriage they shared.

Priscilla recalled discovering letters from a number of women who “obviously had been to their house” in Palm Springs. She contacted Elvis’ road manager Joe Esposito and demanded she needs to speak to him.

But when Priscilla would confront him, he’d "act innocent" saying the girls were just fans, “As usual, in the end I apologized for putting him on the spot, but things at this point were becoming too obvious.”

Priscilla wrote that part of the reason she had to apologise to Elvis was that he would tell her to go to her parents' home in Memphis whenever she'd confront him about rumors of cheating. 

She recalled the time when media channels were rife with the news of Elvis proposing to his co-star Ann-Margret Olsson with whom he was actually having an affair.

Priscilla claimed that Elvis threw her clothes into a suitcase and told an employee to buy her a flight, “As I walked out the door, crying, he stopped me and said he wasn’t serious.”

"Anything he’d have said would have made sense to me at that moment. What I didn’t realize until later was that this was Elvis’s technique of keeping me under control,” she remarked.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Costner ‘secretly’ dating: ‘They have hit it off!’

Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Costner ‘secretly’ dating: ‘They have hit it off!’
Joe Jonas shares hilarious encounter with Nathan Fielder: 'Mayo Moment' video

Joe Jonas shares hilarious encounter with Nathan Fielder: 'Mayo Moment'
Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) reigns supreme on Billboard 200 video

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) reigns supreme on Billboard 200
Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ King Charles yet again over Lilibet, Archie video

Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ King Charles yet again over Lilibet, Archie
Al Pacino steps out after LA judge orders him to pay hefty child support

Al Pacino steps out after LA judge orders him to pay hefty child support
Prince Harry humiliates King Charles yet again with latest snub

Prince Harry humiliates King Charles yet again with latest snub
Why The Weeknd pressed brakes on his Australian gig? video

Why The Weeknd pressed brakes on his Australian gig?

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation
Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance

Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance
Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute

Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute
Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy video

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy