'Avengers' stuntman dies in horrific car crash with his children

A stuntman named Taraja Ramsess passed away in a tragic car accident along with his three minor children.

The 41-year-old, who worked on the Marvel films Black Panther and Avengers, met a horrific crash near Dekalb County, Georgia

Taraja was driving his children (13-year-old daughter, Sundari Ramsess, 10-year-old son, Kisasi Ramsess and newborn daughter, Fugibo Ramsess) when it ramped into a tractor-trailer, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It immediately killed him, Sundari and Fugibo whereas Kisasi, who later succumbed to her injuries, and a 3-year old girl were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to an initial investigation, the two vehicles collided when Taraja took his Ford F-150 to an exit ramp where a tractor-trailer was broken down.

The late artist performed stunts for Marvel's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He also worked as a set dresser in over 43 projects including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of his mother which has raised $81,359 so far as tributes continue to pour in.