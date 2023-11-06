King Charles extends massive support to Prince William as Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch

Prince Harry has reportedly rejected King Charles invitation to attend his 75th birthday in Britain

King Charles extends massive support to Prince William as Harry ‘disappoints’ him

Britain’s King Charles has extended massive support to his elder son Prince William as the Prince of Wales arrived in Singapore on Sunday.



The King’s massive support to William comes amid reports his younger son Prince Harry has rejected his invitation to attend his 75th birthday party in UK.

Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter and shared his first video from Singapore with caption “Wonderful to see you all this evening, Singapore! Thank you for hosting us for the third annual #EarthshotPrize here this week.

“We can't wait to highlight sustainability successes from across Asia (and beyond!) and support innovative solutions to our planet's greatest challenges.”

The royal family, on behalf of King Charles, reposted Prince William's tweet in a move to support the future king.

The video was reposted with caption, “The Prince of Wales is in Singapore for the third #EarthshotPrize Awards, which celebrate environmental innovators and their solutions.”