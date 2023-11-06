 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson’s sister confirms happy family news Fergie shared with fans

Sarah Ferguson’s sister Jane Ferguson confirmed the exciting family news saying “so super-happy for them both”

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Sarah Ferguon’s sister Jane Ferguson has confirmed the exciting family news Fergie shared with her fans recently.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah shared the exciting news that her niece Heidi Luedecke got engaged to Ben Collinson.

Heidi, 27, is the daughter of Sarah’s sister Jane Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother told royal expert Richard Eden “She (Heidi) is my golden niece whom I love so much. I’m devoted to lovely Ben and Heidi.”

Jane Ferguson confirmed the exciting family news saying “So super-happy for them both.”

She also joked, “Welcome to the madhouse, Ben!”

Later, Jane also took to Instagram and posted a selfie of Ben and Heidi with her diamond engagement ring.

She wrote in the caption, “My little bunny is engaged to a big bunny called Ben! So super happy for them both, welcome to the mad fun house, Ben we are lucky to have you!.”


