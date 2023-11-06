Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez turned heads with their sizzling appearance at the LACMA Gala

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accused of staging ‘happy couple’ act at LACMA Gala

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared to have staged their “happy couple” act as they made a jaw-dropping appearance at the LACMA Gala.



While the couple made headlines with their sizzling appearance at the ceremony, an expert accused the Air director and the Marry Me star of faking their smiles.

It is pertinent to note that Affleck has a history of looking uncomfortable in lavish publish gatherings; however, what caught a body language expert’s attention was JLo’s forced "lovey dovey" expressions.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Judi James noted that “Affleck’s body language always seems to suggest complex emotions during his PDAs and a dislike of red carpet performances.”

“Here he looks like a guy going through the motions and this time even the normally pitch-perfect Jen looks a little serious,” the expert added.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez pose at LACMA Gala

Explaining further why Affleck looks unhappy, the expert shared, "His facial expression looks rigid and unsmiling but when he does look down at his wife and finally cracks a smile it is a fake-looking teeth-baring gesture that looks like he’s going through the motions rather than a warm, congruent smile of pleasure."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez also lacked the “passionate, adoring and oozing” signals that she normally possesses, the expert suggested.

"Part of the problem with these poses is that Jen seems to be mirroring her husband’s level of effort here, rather than working the poses to create her normal look of a besotted bride,” James said.

“Her facial expression is equally unsmiling in some poses and when she does turn her head to use eye contact on Ben, her smile lacks the normal besotted beaming and adoring eye expression.”

Before concluding, the expert said that Lopez might be catching Ben Affleck’s mood.