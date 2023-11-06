Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight called her out for 'spreading lies' about the current aggression in the Middle East

Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight called her out for "spreading lies" about the current aggression in the Middle East.

Previously, the 48-year-old actress condemned the military’s attack on Arab people and called for an "immediate ceasefire."

Jon, who is also a Hollywood actor, posted a video online and criticized Angelina’s stance on the war, "I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths.'

The Salt actress, who is also a former special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, slammed the army for violating international law by "deliberately bombing children, women, families."

In response, Jon said that Angelina does not understand that she is supporting people who "want to annihilate the land of the Jews."

He further defended the country by saying "it cares" for its citizens, "They love and cherish each other. Something these animals don't understand. Justice will prevail.”

Jon demanded for Angelina to rethink her opinion on the geo-political tension, "Jewish people will overcome this tragedy too," he concluded.