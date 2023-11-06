 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight called her out for 'spreading lies' about the current aggression in the Middle East

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Angelina Jolies father slams her for disappointing political views
Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight called her out for "spreading lies" about the current aggression in the Middle East.

Previously, the 48-year-old actress condemned the military’s attack on Arab people and called for an "immediate ceasefire."

Jon, who is also a Hollywood actor, posted a video online and criticized Angelina’s stance on the war, "I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths.'

The Salt actress, who is also a former special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, slammed the army for violating international law by "deliberately bombing children, women, families."

In response, Jon said that Angelina does not understand that she is supporting people who "want to annihilate the land of the Jews."

He further defended the country by saying "it cares" for its citizens, "They love and cherish each other. Something these animals don't understand. Justice will prevail.”

Jon demanded for Angelina to rethink her opinion on the geo-political tension, "Jewish people will overcome this tragedy too," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview
How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?

How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?
Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True video

Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True
David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper video

David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper
Prince Harry ‘battling to cope’ with Meghan Markle ‘clash’ - new pic

Prince Harry ‘battling to cope’ with Meghan Markle ‘clash’ - new pic
Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley
Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore

Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore
K-Pop star G-Dragon questioned in drug controversy involving BTS members

K-Pop star G-Dragon questioned in drug controversy involving BTS members

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?
Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub video

Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub
Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day video

Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day