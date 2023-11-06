Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore

 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Prince William, who is currently in Singapore, held a meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the future king shared photos with the PM and President, saying, “A pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam today.”

He further said, “Thank you for such a warm welcome back to Singapore, it’s fantastic to be back in the City in Nature to see and hear about your leadership to help shape the future of our planet.”

Prime Minister Lee also shared the same photo with Britain’s future king saying “Happy to welcome HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales, to the Istana this morning. Prince William is in Singapore for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards.”

President Tharman said, “It was a pleasure for me to receive HRH Prince William at the Istana today. Prince William is in Singapore for the finals of The Earthshot Prize, a global initiative he launched in 2020 to promote ground-breaking solutions to the world’s largest environmental challenges.”

