Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly recently had a bizarre encounter with an interviewer at a Formula 1 race over the weekend

File Footage

Machine Gun Kelly recently had a bizarre encounter with an interviewer at a Formula 1 race over the weekend.



A Sky Sports reporter named Martin Brundle bumped into the Bad Things singer when he was enjoying the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Martin told MGK it’s good to see him, “I have no idea what you said but thank you,” he replied. The interviewer once again repeated himself to which he said “it’s an honor” to be at the event.

The interviewer, who is also a former racer, asked the 33-year-old singer what’s new with his career, and yet again replied that he didn't understand him which made Martin repeat the question again.

"Oh, my career…..I don't think about my career. I don't think about it. What do you think about our business in F1?" he asked.

MGK awkwardly replied, “Your life's on the line. That's exciting. I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. What do you think about my business?"

Moreover, he agreed when Martin told him that there’s "great synergy" between the music and racing industries.

MGK then ended the conversation with a thumbs up to the cameraman, with Martin saying that the singer probably won't give him a "Christmas card" this year.