Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are suffering a great career depression

Experts have just issued a dire warning about the ‘great depression’ the Duke and Duchess seem to be facing

It appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a massive ‘depression’ despite there being record breaking success to Suits.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during her most recent piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “They might make an unlikely pair but this week, both Queen Camilla and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been notching up royal firsts. (And somewhere up above, Queen Mary suddenly feels faint.)”

“Camilla has become the first Queen in British history to have started her Christmas shopping while on an official State Tour, going on such a spree at a craft market at a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi her aides ran out of cash and had to dash around issuing IOUs.”

“And Meghan? This week her TV alma mater Suits broke all records and hit its 14th week as the most streamed TV show in the world. It has broken so much streaming ground they are probably running out of spades.”

“And while I would very much like to spend the next thousand words of this story examining in minute detail just who might be getting what from Her Majesty’s donkey bender come December 24 (maybe the sisal bag she bought was for Prince Andrew to carry around all his lawyers’ bills?) it’s the Meghan milestone that demands a closer look.”

“Because two things are happening right now and they don’t quite gel.”

This comes despite the fact that Suits has been “attracting stratospheric viewing numbers,” however, “on the other hand, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex seem stuck in the doldrumest of career doldrums.”