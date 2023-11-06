Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

Rebecca Loos has slammed David Beckham once again, but it seems there isn't 'much' he can do about it

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly left frustrated from Rebecca Loos' tell-all interview following the success of their Netflix documentary Beckham.

Loos formerly worked as David's personal assistant and made worldwide headlines two decades ago by alleging they had an extramarital affair.

Sources state Loos' latest interview has reopened old wounds for the celebrity pair, and have left Victoria Beckham “super embarrassed.”

Tipsters told The National Enquirer the searing interview "has left David squirming and Victoria feeling super embarrassed and upset."

Even as they are left reeling, "there's not much they can do" about the ordeal.

"If they go after Rebecca legally, it'll just create a giant circus," explained the tipster, noting, "So it's likely they'll just have to suck it up and deal with the humiliation."

In her scathing interview, Loos slammed David for painting an innocent picture of himself in the affair scandal. She maintained the affair did occur despite David's constant denials.

"It's all 'poor me,'" Loos said in the interview. "He needs to take responsibility. I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar."

"He's indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

In the same interview, Loos claimed David was unfaithful to her as well, being intimate with a Spanish model during their own relationship.

