Monday, November 06, 2023
Mason Hughes

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone reveals his father's last words after having a troublesome relationship with him

Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone had an abusive relationship with his father. His dad was strictly hard on him throughout his life. But, in his last moments, the star shared a fascinating conversation with him. 

In a new Netflix docu-series, Sly, the Rambo star recalled the final on his deathbed in 2011.

"He goes, 'You know, Sly... you should learn to love and forgive people.' I said, 'Really! That just come to you now as the *** angels are about to whisper in your ear?... Like you just had an epiphany on the way out?' He goes, 'Yeah, I did," he shared.

Giving an insight into his relationship with his father, the Expendables actor opened up about one of his polo match incident in his teenage years, where his old man attacked him for not playing right.

"I was going for a nearside backhand, and I didn't do anything wrong – he goes, 'You're pulling too hard on the horse!'" the 77-year-old recounted.

He continued, "I said, 'I know what I'm doing.' He goes, 'You don't!' Screaming from the stands. I pulled the horse up to get ready for another throw, and [Frank] comes out of the stands, grabs me by the throat, throws me on the ground, takes the horse, and walks off the field."

Sylvester added, "I laid there and I went, 'I never want to see a horse again in my whole life."

