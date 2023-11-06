Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

Has Tom Brady found a new girlfriend after the end of his romance with supermodel Irina Shayk?

Tom Brady’s last heavily publicized romance was with supermodel Irina Shayk. Ever since the NFL star called it quits on the heated relationship, his fans have been wondering if he has found another lady love.

Reports of Brady dating Shayk made rounds when he was seen lovingly caressing her face in his Rolls Royce after they spent the night together at his Los Angeles home in July. Following that, the couple were spotted together many times.

When the New England Patriots quarterback put an end to that relationship, it was reported he had done so because of his very busy schedule, managing multiple NFL teams that he owns and taking his parenting responsibilities very seriously.

"If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina," a source told Daily Mail. "He really thinks she is great. But Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father. It is busy being Tom Brady ... he can't make days last 36 hours."

The report suggested that the 46-year-old dad-of-three doesn’t think he can provide the time and attention that a serious relationship would demand.

However, during his romance with Irina Shayk, reports had revealed that Brady was not dating Shayk exclusively and was “playing the field.” Which could mean that while the sports icon is not ready for a serious relationship, he might still be looking for companionship.

Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, for 13 years. They finalized the divorce in 2022. The couple share two children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, while Brady also has a son John, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.