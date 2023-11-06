 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Brian Terrell

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

The singer is reportedly dating Travis Kelce

By
Brian Terrell

Monday, November 06, 2023

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?
Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account? 

Taylor Swift seems to have revealed the source of information several celebrities have on social media when they are not following any accounts.

It was revealed when the singer recently "liked" a post regarding her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The post on PEOPLE's Instagram account was shared when he became the new all-time leading receiver in Kansas City Chiefs franchise history.

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

The "like" came as a surprise to many who knew that Taylor Swift was not following the publication's account.

Her fans are convinced that either someone from her friends' circle sent the post to her or she had a fake account where she follows the news and gossip.

It's not known whether she inadvertently "liked" the post about her rumored beau or she deliberately reacted to it to create a stir. 

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?




More From Entertainment:

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35
Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video video

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video
Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging video

Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging
Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere video

Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere
FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3

FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3
Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads

Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads
Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

‘SNL’ taps Jason Momoa prior to ‘Aquaman 2’ release

‘SNL’ taps Jason Momoa prior to ‘Aquaman 2’ release
David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry

David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry
Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’

Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie