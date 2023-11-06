Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift seems to have revealed the source of information several celebrities have on social media when they are not following any accounts.

It was revealed when the singer recently "liked" a post regarding her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The post on PEOPLE's Instagram account was shared when he became the new all-time leading receiver in Kansas City Chiefs franchise history.

The "like" came as a surprise to many who knew that Taylor Swift was not following the publication's account.

Her fans are convinced that either someone from her friends' circle sent the post to her or she had a fake account where she follows the news and gossip.

It's not known whether she inadvertently "liked" the post about her rumored beau or she deliberately reacted to it to create a stir.











