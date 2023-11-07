Bradley and Gigi sparked their romance rumours last month after they were spotted dining together in NYC

Bradley Cooper crashes A-lister girls' night out to meet Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance has seemingly taken new heights, and it has been reported that the 48-year-old Oscar-winner crashed the Gigi's girl night out on Saturday.



The 28-year-old model enjoyed a night out with her pals, Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes.

Bradley Cooper crashes into Gigi's night out with pals

According to Entertainment Tonight, the A-lister ladies went to zero bond after dinner and were joined by Bradley Cooper and some other friends.

A source revealed to the publication, "Bradley was there to meet Gigi, and they left the club together at around 3 a.m."

Bradley and Gigi's outfit for the outing

During their outing, Hadid dazzled in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black button-down mini-dress paired with knee-high boots of the same colour.

Bradley kept his wardrobe casual as he was seen wearing a bomber jacket paired with a black shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He covered his head with a black beanie.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship update

Bradley and Gigi sparked their romance rumours last month after they were spotted dining together in New York City.



ET quoted a source saying, "Gigi and Bradley are hanging out casually, but they have known each other for a while. They share a lot of mutual friends, and this isn’t the first time that they've spent time together," adding that the pair feel comfortable around each other.