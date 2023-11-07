Bradley Cooper crashes A-lister girls' night out to meet Gigi Hadid

Bradley and Gigi sparked their romance rumours last month after they were spotted dining together in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance has seemingly taken new heights, and it has been reported that the 48-year-old Oscar-winner crashed the Gigi's girl night out on Saturday.
The 28-year-old model enjoyed a night out with her pals, Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the A-lister ladies went to zero bond after dinner and were joined by Bradley Cooper and some other friends.
A source revealed to the publication, "Bradley was there to meet Gigi, and they left the club together at around 3 a.m."
During their outing, Hadid dazzled in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black button-down mini-dress paired with knee-high boots of the same colour.
Bradley kept his wardrobe casual as he was seen wearing a bomber jacket paired with a black shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He covered his head with a black beanie.
Bradley and Gigi sparked their romance rumours last month after they were spotted dining together in New York City.
ET quoted a source saying, "Gigi and Bradley are hanging out casually, but they have known each other for a while. They share a lot of mutual friends, and this isn’t the first time that they've spent time together," adding that the pair feel comfortable around each other.