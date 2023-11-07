 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Bradley Cooper crashes A-lister girls' night out to meet Gigi Hadid

Bradley and Gigi sparked their romance rumours last month after they were spotted dining together in NYC

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Bradley Cooper crashes A-lister girls' night out to meet Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance has seemingly taken new heights, and it has been reported that the 48-year-old Oscar-winner crashed the Gigi's girl night out on Saturday. 

The 28-year-old model enjoyed a night out with her pals, Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes.

Bradley Cooper crashes into Gigi's night out with pals

According to Entertainment Tonight, the A-lister ladies went to zero bond after dinner and were joined by Bradley Cooper and some other friends.

A source revealed to the publication, "Bradley was there to meet Gigi, and they left the club together at around 3 a.m."

Bradley and Gigi's outfit for the outing

During their outing, Hadid dazzled in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black button-down mini-dress paired with knee-high boots of the same colour. 

Bradley kept his wardrobe casual as he was seen wearing a bomber jacket paired with a black shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He covered his head with a black beanie.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship update

Bradley and Gigi sparked their romance rumours last month after they were spotted dining together in New York City.

ET quoted a source saying, "Gigi and Bradley are hanging out casually, but they have known each other for a while. They share a lot of mutual friends, and this isn’t the first time that they've spent time together," adding that the pair feel comfortable around each other.

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace break-in: 'Immature' and 'foolish' tourist makes drunken mistake

Buckingham Palace break-in: 'Immature' and 'foolish' tourist makes drunken mistake
Prince Harry feels 'challenge' of living in US amid 'tough' distance from family

Prince Harry feels 'challenge' of living in US amid 'tough' distance from family
Kate Middleton parents shut down business, don't want mistakes to 'swing on her'

Kate Middleton parents shut down business, don't want mistakes to 'swing on her'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are suffering a great career depression video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are suffering a great career depression
Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus

Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus
Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy

Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy
Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations

Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations
Jennifer Aniston deals with double grief after Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston deals with double grief after Matthew Perry's death
Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby

Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby
Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement

Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement
North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall

North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA