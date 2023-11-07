 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'

Kanye West has been spending time with daughter North West after Kim Kardashian shared she prefers living with him

Melanie Walker

After Kim Kardashian said Kanye West leads “a simpler lifestyle,” he was spotted barefoot in a Dubai hotel.

In a video, the rapper can be seen wearing an all-black outfit making his way to the elevator as a fan called after him: "How are you doing, bro? It's a pleasure to see you. I love your music, man." 

However, the I Wonder crooner shrugged him off with a subtle wave. The fan described Kanye's awkward jog as a "goofy run" as the elevator doors closed in front of him.

He quickly called for it again and the security blocked the entrance to protect the 46-year-old from getting ambushed by fans. 

One security guard stayed behind and Kanye gave the fan with a camera a "thumbs up,” as he was then able to go inside the lift.

Previously, the reality TV star disclosed that her daughter North West likes to spend more time with her father because he doesn't have "a chef, house help," and lives "a simple life."

Kanye wasn’t seen with wife Bianca Censori, and has been spending time with his 10-year-old child as they were recently seen enjoying a day out at Dubai Mall.

