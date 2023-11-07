Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teammates’ partners while he's in Germany

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teammates’ partners.

While the tight end is away for an NFL game, the 33-year-old pop singer had a girls’ night out with Brittany Mahomes. Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell - the WAGs married to Kansas City Chiefs players.

They were seen leaving Taylor's apartment in New York City as their husbands are preparing for a game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

Paige and Lyndsay, who are married to Travis' teammates Shane Buechele and Blake Bell respectively, were spotted leaving the apartment recently, whereas Brittany, married to Patrick Mahomes, and Taylor joined them in a restaurant later.

Celebrity PR expert Jane Owen told The Mirror that Taylor seems "very comfortable" in her role as a WAG, “She's 33 now and I'm assuming she's thinking more and more about the possibility of settling down."

The expert added that the Daylight songstress is following in the footsteps of model Gisele Bündchen, actor Gabrielle Union and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham - all of those who are married to athletes.

Gisele used to be married to NFL icon Tom Brady, while Gabrielle and Victoria are hitched to former NBA player Dwyane Wade and former footballer David Beckham respectively.