 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teammates’ partners while he's in Germany

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: She want to settle
Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teammates’ partners.

While the tight end is away for an NFL game, the 33-year-old pop singer had a girls’ night out with Brittany Mahomes. Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell - the WAGs married to Kansas City Chiefs players.

They were seen leaving Taylor's apartment in New York City as their husbands are preparing for a game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

Paige and Lyndsay, who are married to Travis' teammates Shane Buechele and Blake Bell respectively, were spotted leaving the apartment recently, whereas Brittany, married to Patrick Mahomes, and Taylor joined them in a restaurant later.

Celebrity PR expert Jane Owen told The Mirror that Taylor seems "very comfortable" in her role as a WAG, “She's 33 now and I'm assuming she's thinking more and more about the possibility of settling down."

The expert added that the Daylight songstress is following in the footsteps of model Gisele Bündchen, actor Gabrielle Union and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham - all of those who are married to athletes.

Gisele used to be married to NFL icon Tom Brady, while Gabrielle and Victoria are hitched to former NBA player Dwyane Wade and former footballer David Beckham respectively.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace
Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports video

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports
Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday
Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?

Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?
Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal video

Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal
Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family video

Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family
Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub
Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'

Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'
Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’

Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’