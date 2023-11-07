Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing on a probable end to her acting hiatus thanks to Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't acted since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, instead focusing her energy on wellness brand Goop. However, she recently admitted one former co-star could draw her back in front of the camera - Robert Downey Jr.

While telling ET she has no current desire to act again due to Goop, Paltrow said Downey Jr. "probably always" could convince her.

"Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job."

Gwyneth added: "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree."

The two starred together in three Iron Man films and The Avengers franchise. Paltrow played Pepper Potts to Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark across seven Marvel movies. Their close working relationship clearly made an impact if he's the only one able to sway her acting hiatus.

For now, the Oscar winner says she remains engaged with Goop. But she hopes to sell the company within a few years and spend more time with her family. With two sons in their final year of high school, Paltrow's schedule balancing parenting and work life feels "extra messy."

She recently got candid on her retirement plans, telling Bustle: "I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again."