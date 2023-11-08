 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'disgusting' friend to have 'horrible attack on Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friend mocked for ridiculing the Royal Family

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie has been branded ‘horrible, for writing another bombshell book against the Royal Family.

The author of Finding Freedom is preparing to publish his new piece titled ‘Endgame.’ With the latest addition to his collection, Scobie is now mocked for his writing by royal expert Angela Levin.

The royal commentator said: "I find it so horrible that Omid is doing this new book, it’s really disgusting."

Ms Levin said: "King Charles is very popular, it’s nonsense. Prince William didn’t want to be King."

She added: "As for Camilla…to say about her ‘she will go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image’ - I think she’s the last person to do that. She doesn’t want to try to have an image, she just wants to be supportive of her husband."

She said: "Harry is absolutely determined not to [visit], not to compromise until his father has apologised to Meghan and he wants William to do the same thing as well."

