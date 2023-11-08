Megan Fox shared her 'energy' with 'horrific' people, talks 'abusive' romances

 
Megan Fox admits she was in horrible relationships with many famous people of Hollywood in the past.

The Transformers actress reveals she had lived with manipulative partners in the past and has braved through psychological abuse in a new interview with GMA.

"This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships," she said.

Fox further revealed: "I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous — very famous — people," Fox said. "But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

MGK encouraged her to write a poetry book based on her life.

"Some of it is too much when you’re a known person," explained Fox. "If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that."

