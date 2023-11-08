 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker 'elated' after Kourtney Kardashian safely gives birth to baby boy

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian 'feeling extra appreciative and grateful' after baby's birth

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Travis Barker is thrilled after Kourtney Kardashian safely gave birth to their baby boy almost a month after undergoing a fetal surgery.

A tipster spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the Blink 102 drummer and the reality TV star “feel complete” after the arrival of their son.

The insider said that the couple feel “extremely fortunate” that the Poosh founder and their newborn baby are “healthy, happy, and safe.”

In an interview with Vogue last month, Kourtney got candid about her pregnancy complications, revealing she had a surgery to save her then-unborn child’s life.

Hence, there were "naturally worries and anxieties" for the lovebirds, but now Kourtney and Travis both "feel like they can take a step back, breathe, and enjoy."

"The couple has been surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed. Right now the couple is trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast,” they added.

"They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy," the source said. "That is what’s most important to them."

Sharing more details into their happily married life, the insider said they are “taking things day by day and looking forward to this new chapter outside of their lives as a married couple."

"They can’t wait to build a new life and make memories together as a bigger family,” the source said before concluding. 

