Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc regret not helping Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are reportedly “regretting” not being able to do more for Matthew Perry.

The lead cast of the hit TV sitcom Friends are still finding it difficult coming to terms with their co-star’s untimely and sudden death, reported Closer Magazine.

Speaking on how the stars are coping up following Perry’s death, an insider said they are “grief-stricken” and still cannot believe he is no more.

“They can’t believe he’s gone so soon and are desperately saddened they couldn’t do more, and that they hadn’t stayed as close,” the insider shared. “Right now, it’s all so hurtful and raw.”

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, And the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed how the Friends cast helped him while he battled with drug addiction.

He penned that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer were “very understanding, and they were patient,” adding, “It’s like penguins.”

“In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own,” he added.

The insider said now the whole cast has to go on with their lives without Perry as they wish they could get another chance so they would help him more.

“The hardest part for everyone to get past is that Matthew really seemed to have turned the corner,” the insider said.

“He’d achieved such incredible success with his book, and seemed to be on a sober and healthy path,” the tipster said of Fools Rush In star.

“And, more importantly, there were signs that he was starting to get that spark back and feel a whole lot more confident in himself. It’s just so cruel that he’s been taken away so soon.”