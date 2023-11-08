 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting

Barbra Streisand is recalling a sweet encounter with the People's Princess, Princess Diana

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Barbra Streisand is recalling a sweet encounter with the Peoples Princess, Princess Diana
Barbra Streisand is recalling a sweet encounter with the People's Princess, Princess Diana 

In her new memoir My Name is Barbra, Barbra Streisand reflects on a memorable encounter with Princess Diana at the 1992 London premiere of The Prince of Tides.

Sitting together during the screening at Leicester Square, Streisand writes that Diana noticed her skirt zipper had come down and discreetly helped zip it back up as the singer stood for applause.

Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting

She says the Princess encouraged her to embrace the cheers, giving her a "little push" when Streisand hesitated to stand until Diana did first out of royal protocol. Diana then paid Streisand the lovely compliment "Do you know how wonderful you are?"

Streisand was impressed by Diana's hands-on work destigmatizing AIDS and remarks she clearly didn't think herself as wonderfully as others, writing, “I certainly didn’t know it then. Did I know it now? I’m not sure…maybe a little. I thought Diana was wonderful. I wonder if she knew how wonderful she was.”

Diana’s husband, then-Prince Charles was also impressed by the actress. He reportedly had a crush on Streisand before marrying Diana in 1981, as The Times previously reported he found the star "dazzling" as a young man. Streisand recalled their friendship origin as "so sweet."

More From Entertainment:

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?
Jeezy opens up on divorce with Jeannie Mai, being molested as a child and more

Jeezy opens up on divorce with Jeannie Mai, being molested as a child and more
Prince Harry wants to do ‘absolutely nothing’ for the UK video

Prince Harry wants to do ‘absolutely nothing’ for the UK
Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan
Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday

Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday
Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment

Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment
Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request video

Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral
Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children

Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children
Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’

Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’
King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’

King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’
Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son

Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son