Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting

Barbra Streisand is recalling a sweet encounter with the People's Princess, Princess Diana

In her new memoir My Name is Barbra, Barbra Streisand reflects on a memorable encounter with Princess Diana at the 1992 London premiere of The Prince of Tides.

Sitting together during the screening at Leicester Square, Streisand writes that Diana noticed her skirt zipper had come down and discreetly helped zip it back up as the singer stood for applause.

She says the Princess encouraged her to embrace the cheers, giving her a "little push" when Streisand hesitated to stand until Diana did first out of royal protocol. Diana then paid Streisand the lovely compliment "Do you know how wonderful you are?"

Streisand was impressed by Diana's hands-on work destigmatizing AIDS and remarks she clearly didn't think herself as wonderfully as others, writing, “I certainly didn’t know it then. Did I know it now? I’m not sure…maybe a little. I thought Diana was wonderful. I wonder if she knew how wonderful she was.”

Diana’s husband, then-Prince Charles was also impressed by the actress. He reportedly had a crush on Streisand before marrying Diana in 1981, as The Times previously reported he found the star "dazzling" as a young man. Streisand recalled their friendship origin as "so sweet."