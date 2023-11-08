 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Mason Hughes

MCU finally gets a hit in the face of 'The Marvels'?

Mason Hughes

Amid the Marvel fatigue, fans were flooded with superhero content, which failed to carve its position similar to previous MCU projects. However, the latest offering, The Marvels, may change this.

Following the movie premiere on November 7, the critics swooned over the trio of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel).

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the first reactions to the upcoming superhero movie were outstanding.

Sharing his take X, the Pop Culture Planet founder Kristen Maldonado wrote, “The Marvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movies in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power,” adding, “Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me.”

Writing for The Washington Post, Herb Scribner said it was “funny, silly, short and sweet” and “exactly what a comic book movie should be.”

Meanwhile, the Deep Dive host Erik Voss labeled it an “astonishingly wacky film.”

However, there were some criticisms, too.

Collider’s Nate Richard penned, “the story is a huge mess with an underutilised villain and an underwhelming finale.”

Calling the movie it “feels like it lost its battle in the editing room,” the DiscussingFilm‘s Andrew J. Salazar said.


