Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark accused of cheating on wife

The royal has not responded to the allegations

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark has been accused of cheating on his wife.

While the royal has not commented on the media reports after being photographed with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova, the woman has issued a statement and warned of legal action against gossip magazine, Lecturas which broke the story.

In a social media statement, she has denied any romantic involvement with Crown Prince Frederik.

Genoveva Casanova said: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me."

She added: "Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy."


A report in HOLA! said that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the Prince to visit an art exhibition due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.

After visiting the exhibition 'Picasso, the sacred and the profane', Frederik and Genoveva walked through El Retiro Park and had a very public dinner together at the restaurant 'El Corral de la Morería', in the heart of Madrid.

According to the local media, Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are currently hosting King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for a state visit in Copenhagen.

