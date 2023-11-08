Netflix teases ‘Enola Holmes 3’ with Millie Bobby Brown

file footage

In a discussion with Netflix Film head Scott Stuber, entertainment news outlet Collider learned the streaming giant has high hopes for another Enola Holmes mystery starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Stuber praised the young actress, calling her a "great homegrown star" for Netflix thanks to major roles in Stranger Things and the upcoming Damsel.

“You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, from Juan Carlos Fresnadillo."

The executive expressed enthusiasm for continuing the Enola Holmes franchise, noting how adaptability of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle characters leaves plenty of storytelling possibilities.

While specific plot details were sparse, Stuber affirmed Netflix is actively working on a new screenplay to entice Brown back for a third outing. He believes there is still more juice to mine from the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' perceptive sister.

He said: "Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

With the first two films proving hugely popular on the service, it's no surprise they want to capitalize further.

If the script comes together, fans can likely anticipate more cases for Enola to unravel, assisted by or even outwitting her famous brother. With the foundation laid, Netflix may have another franchise on their hands so long as Brown continues lending her talents.