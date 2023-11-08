 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Irina Shayk on co-parenting with Bradley Cooper: ‘He's the best father’

Irina Shayk has opened up on how she and Bradley Cooper navigate co-parenting their daughter Lea

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Irina Shayk has opened up on how she and Bradley Cooper navigate co-parenting their daughter Lea
Irina Shayk has opened up on how she and Bradley Cooper navigate co-parenting their daughter Lea

In a rare and candid interview, Irina Shayk offered insight into co-parenting daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.

The model, 37, revealed she and Cooper make their daughter a priority by always finding a co-parenting schedule that works despite busy careers.

“He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work,” Irina told Elle for their November issue.

Even when Cooper has filming commitments, Irina says they plan carefully to share responsibility: “We always find a way.”

For the stunning cover shoot, Irina posed in an array of looks showing off her physique, including a plunging black swimsuit and mini dress.

Irina further outlined the realities of being a single mother in her industry. Dismissing criticism of "commercial" versus "fashion" modeling jobs, she emphasized that all work helps pay the bills as a divorcée without wealth or assistance.

“I have to pay my bills. I don't have a rich husband. I don't have a sugar daddy, so I have to pay,” Irina noted of her work.

She is open with daughter Lea about the demands of her career to support them, saying meaningful family trips require her labors abroad.

“You want to go on vacation, right? You want to go shopping? So I'm going to London. You're going to be with Daddy, because Mama has to work,” shared Irina.

She also discussed keeping her personal life private while being outspoken about work, insisting she shares career details because that part of her life is meant to be shared.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities
BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?
Ben Affleck ex-wife Jennifer Garner Packed On PDA with Boyfriend

Ben Affleck ex-wife Jennifer Garner Packed On PDA with Boyfriend

Netflix's ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ first look poster is here - see pic

Netflix's ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ first look poster is here - see pic
Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues

Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues

Prince Harry a ‘wayward son’ is struggling with ‘Californian twang’

Prince Harry a ‘wayward son’ is struggling with ‘Californian twang’
Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

Matthew Perry's comedy in 'Friends' was credited as 'therapy'

Matthew Perry's comedy in 'Friends' was credited as 'therapy'
‘The White Lotus’ creator teases a 'supersized' season 3: 'Bigger, crazier'

‘The White Lotus’ creator teases a 'supersized' season 3: 'Bigger, crazier'
‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead ‘The Plastics’ as Regina George video

‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead ‘The Plastics’ as Regina George