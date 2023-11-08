Irina Shayk on co-parenting with Bradley Cooper: ‘He's the best father’

Irina Shayk has opened up on how she and Bradley Cooper navigate co-parenting their daughter Lea

Irina Shayk has opened up on how she and Bradley Cooper navigate co-parenting their daughter Lea

In a rare and candid interview, Irina Shayk offered insight into co-parenting daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.

The model, 37, revealed she and Cooper make their daughter a priority by always finding a co-parenting schedule that works despite busy careers.

“He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work,” Irina told Elle for their November issue.

Even when Cooper has filming commitments, Irina says they plan carefully to share responsibility: “We always find a way.”

For the stunning cover shoot, Irina posed in an array of looks showing off her physique, including a plunging black swimsuit and mini dress.

Irina further outlined the realities of being a single mother in her industry. Dismissing criticism of "commercial" versus "fashion" modeling jobs, she emphasized that all work helps pay the bills as a divorcée without wealth or assistance.

“I have to pay my bills. I don't have a rich husband. I don't have a sugar daddy, so I have to pay,” Irina noted of her work.

She is open with daughter Lea about the demands of her career to support them, saying meaningful family trips require her labors abroad.

“You want to go on vacation, right? You want to go shopping? So I'm going to London. You're going to be with Daddy, because Mama has to work,” shared Irina.

She also discussed keeping her personal life private while being outspoken about work, insisting she shares career details because that part of her life is meant to be shared.