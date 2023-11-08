 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

The king is preparing for the state visit of Korean president this month

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters 

King Charles spent time with the Korean community in New Malden ahead of the State Visit of The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea this month.

According to a statement, the king heard about Korea’s culture and cuisine, before visiting a stall showcasing a selection of Korean specialties.

The King also popped into the Korean-owned cake shop, Cake & Bing Soo, where he met young Koreans who live in the area.

The Royal family's social media accounts also shared a video of the king's visit.


Royal fans are excited that they will get to see Kate Middleton once again wearing one of her tiaras during the state visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

According to the British media, aside from weddings, there are only a certain number of occasions a tiara is appropriate for. These include state visits, inaugurations and coronations, balls and royal dinners.

