Greta Gerwig's directed 'Narnia' will go to the floor in 2024

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film

The magic of Narnia will soon get to the big screens as the production of the Netflix film is set to start from next year.



During an interview with Collider, the streamer's head of film, Scott Stuber, opened up about the progress on C.S. Lewis's book series adaptation.

"Well, I think people know that we're aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig's Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year," the head honcho shared.

Helmed by Barbie's hitmaker Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed filmmaker is onboard to oversee the two planned movies of the fantasy franchise.

Earlier, the 40-year-old was excited to land the coveted project.



"I don't know," she told Total Film. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign."

Meanwhile, the universe of Narnia previously spawned three films.