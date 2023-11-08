 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film

Greta Gerwig's directed 'Narnia' will go to the floor in 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited Narnia film
Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film

The magic of Narnia will soon get to the big screens as the production of the Netflix film is set to start from next year.

During an interview with Collider, the streamer's head of film, Scott Stuber, opened up about the progress on C.S. Lewis's book series adaptation.

"Well, I think people know that we're aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig's Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year," the head honcho shared.

Helmed by Barbie's hitmaker Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed filmmaker is onboard to oversee the two planned movies of the fantasy franchise.

Earlier, the 40-year-old was excited to land the coveted project.

"I don't know," she told Total Film. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign."

Meanwhile, the universe of Narnia previously spawned three films.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix Unveils Poster of 'Damsel': First Look of Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix Unveils Poster of 'Damsel': First Look of Millie Bobby Brown
Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview
Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles

Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles
Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner

Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner
Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher

Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher
King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities
BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone video

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?