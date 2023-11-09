Hollywood A-listers' secret approach to defy ageing: Read More

The celebrities who have already embraced the new treatment include Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham

Hollywood A-listers' secret approach to defy ageing

Dr Ernst von Schwarz, a well-known cardiologist, has taken the internet by storm by revealing the secret treatment used by Hollywood stars to reduce ageing and appear younger than their actual age.

Treatment to Defy Ageing

Dr Shwarz, one of the pioneers of stem cell therapy, revealed that Hollywood celebrities are using stem cell injections in a bid to not only reduce their ageing but also to rejuvenate their appearance.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the triple-board certified internist said, "Aging, though a natural phenomenon, is the primary risk factor for numerous degenerative diseases."

He revealed that modern medicine treats advanced ageing as a disease itself.

The doctor appeared optimistic about stem cell therapy as he expressed that the innovative treatment in the medical field can extend human life upto 150 years by 2050.

FDA Approval of Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy is in its initial phases and has not yet been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), but it has shown some promising results.

Purpose of Stem Cell Therapy

Dr Shwarts also shared the purpose behind this innovative medical procedure, stating, "The goal is to help individuals remain active in later years. We do not want to achieve just a longer life span but a longer health span."

Hollywood A-listers Embracing Stem Cell Therapy

The celebrities who have already embraced the new treatment include Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham.