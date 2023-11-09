 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Hollywood A-listers' secret approach to defy ageing: Read More

The celebrities who have already embraced the new treatment include Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Hollywood A-listers secret approach to defy ageing
Hollywood A-listers' secret approach to defy ageing

Dr Ernst von Schwarz, a well-known cardiologist, has taken the internet by storm by revealing the secret treatment used by Hollywood stars to reduce ageing and appear younger than their actual age.

Treatment to Defy Ageing 

Dr Shwarz, one of the pioneers of stem cell therapy, revealed that Hollywood celebrities are using stem cell injections in a bid to not only reduce their ageing but also to rejuvenate their appearance. 

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the triple-board certified internist said, "Aging, though a natural phenomenon, is the primary risk factor for numerous degenerative diseases."

He revealed that modern medicine treats advanced ageing as a disease itself.

The doctor appeared optimistic about stem cell therapy as he expressed that the innovative treatment in the medical field can extend human life upto 150 years by 2050.

FDA Approval of Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy is in its initial phases and has not yet been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), but it has shown some promising results.

Purpose of Stem Cell Therapy

Dr Shwarts also shared the purpose behind this innovative medical procedure, stating, "The goal is to help individuals remain active in later years. We do not want to achieve just a longer life span but a longer health span."

Hollywood A-listers Embracing Stem Cell Therapy

The celebrities who have already embraced the new treatment include Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, and David Beckham. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix unveils poster of 'Damsel': First look of Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix unveils poster of 'Damsel': First look of Millie Bobby Brown
Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview
Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film
Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles

Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles
Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner

Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner
Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher

Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher
King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities
BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone video

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone