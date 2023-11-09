 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce's secret plan for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows revealed

Taylor will be kicking off the South American leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday (November 9, 2023)

Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Travis Kelce's secret plan for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows revealed

Taylor Swift's latest love interest, Travis Kelce, keeps his plans under wraps about travelling to South America to attend his girlfriend's Eras Tour shows. The pop sensation has already landed in Argentina, and she travelled solo.

In the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason tried to make Travis split tea on his plans to attend the Midnight hitmaker's concerts.

Travis hints at travelling to South America for Swift's Eras Tour gigs

According to People Magazine, when asked by Jason if Travis had gotten anything he was looking forward to going to, the NFL star replied, "Not really. I might just say f**k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know." He then hinted to travel South America, stating, "My skin's getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny."

Jason immediately got the hint from his little brother and interjected. 'Somewhere south," the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end replied, "Closer to the equator."

It wouldn't be the first time if Travis attends Taylor's concert as he has already made an appearance at the music superstar’s show at his own Arrowhead Stadium in KC in July.

South America Eras Tour dates

Taylor will be kicking off the South American leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday (November 9, 2023). She will perform at three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by two nights this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

