Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

Rocky has already pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

A$AP Rocky has landed himself in big trouble as it has been reported that his former fellow mob member has testified against him, stating that the rapper threatened to kill him before pulling the trigger. 

A$AP Relli, real name Terell Ephron, claims that Rocky shot him two years ago.

According to TMZ, a hearing for the singer's assault case was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where Relli took the stand as a key witness and victim in the case.

A$AP Relli testifies against A$AP Rocky

He alleged that the unfortunate incident when his former mob member opened fire at him and shot his hand happened on November 6, 2021.

The alleged victim detailed that he and Rocky had known each other since the formation of the A$AP mob, adding that he resented the singer when the latter's career skyrocketed.

He also stated that he confronted Rocky for not helping the family of a slain mob member and added that the singer called him, and they met at an L.A. hotel where Relli claims that the rapper, along with his goons attacked him.

He said, "Rocky put a gun on my stomach and said, 'I'll kill you right now'." The former mob member testified that four shots were fired at him.

A$AP Rocky's response

Rocky has already pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Though he was present in the court but has not yet publicly responded to the testimony against him.

