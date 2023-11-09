 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kris Jenner mistreats THIS Kardashian daughter the most

Khloe Kardashian confronted her mother Kris Jenner over mistreating her the most out of all the daughters

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Khloe Kardashian confronted her mother Kris Jenner over mistreating her the most out of all the daughters.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old socialite threw a dinner to celebrate her momager's Safely collaboration.

A few days back, the mother-daughter duo had a fight after Khloe said that as a manager, Kris isn’t that supportive of her. "We're in a short-term feud, but she's forever my mom," she clarified.

To this, Kris touchingly said: “I hate when you're cranky with me because I can't sleep at night.” Rolling her eyes, Khloé replies, “I’m sure you slept fine.”

The 39-year-old model further added that she doesn’t care if they’re going through a rough patch, and that she’s always "going to do what’s morally right."

“I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am and the one that you mistreat the most,” Khloe erupts. “Mistreat? Oh, we're not starting that again,” Kris says in a dismissing manner.

The confrontation comes after Kris, who is also mom to daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, continues to support Khloe’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

