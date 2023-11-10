 
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to be 'still alive' when the 'make it' in Hollywood

Friday, November 10, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to be 'still alive' when the 'make it' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to go back and produce more content after a series of failures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bracing up to bounce back and become more lucrative with their brand and partnerships.

An insider told US Weekly: "They’re coming up with more content and they’re very excited about what the future holds. It’s been a learning curve and their dream of making it big in Hollywood is still alive and well."

They added that Harry and Meghan are feeling "more refreshed than ever" and "ready to get back out there again" after a "rough few months".

This comes months after Meghan and Harry were dropped by Spotify. The Duchess has not partnered with talent agency WME. 

