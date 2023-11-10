Prince Albert has come under fire for rejecting Princess Charlene’s bid to be ‘childlike and intimate’

Prince Albert rejects Princess Charlene despite childlike affection

Royal experts have just started weighing in on the ‘excited’ and childlike’ demeanor Princess Charlene shows off near Prince Albert, only to be rejected.

This has been issued by body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with the Daily Mail.

During the course of this chat she pointed out the changed demeanor the Princess had showed during their appearance at the Rugby World Cup, over the weekend.

There she said, “Charlene’s excited knuckle-bumping looks sweetly childlike here and she gazes at her husband as though seeking a complimentary response.”



For those unversed this has been brought forward in response to the Princess’ alleged desire to give Prince Albert a “distracted kiss.”

Prior to this Princess Charlene also broke her silence over rumors of a divorce.

In her interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sierra, she said, “I don’t understand all these rumours, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies.”

At the time she also went a far as to say she is “serene and happy” in her marriage, despite ongoing claims that she is in Switzerland and that her entire marriage is utterly ceremonial.