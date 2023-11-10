The release date for Deadpool 3 has been pushed further as Marvel Studios rearranges slate for theatrical releases

'Deadpool 3' meets further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ban lift

The release of Deadpool 3 will be facing further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ending the strike.

According to Walt Disney, the Ryan Reynold-starrer movie, which is the threequel of the comic book, will hit the cinemas on July 26, 2024 instead of May 3, 2024.

The Marvel movie, which has now claimed the spot previously occupied by Captain America: Brave New World, is among several other films that Disney is delaying as the studio rearranges its theatrical release slate.

Previously, Deadpool 3 was forced to suspend production when the SAG-AFTRA strike first began in July. After a four-month halt, Marvel Studios is planning to kickstart their filming and get it done with it before Thanksgiving break.

The shooting was predicted to be delayed further, owing to the union's plan of stretching the delay till fall.

Now Deadpool 3 is the only Marvel Studios film scheduled to hit the theaters in 2024, which happens to be a setback as the banner releases at least three features annually.

While its production team will remain occupied, Captain America: Brave New World will put on the Marvel headgear as it had already completed principal photography before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.