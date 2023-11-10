 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

'Deadpool 3' meets further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ban lift

The release date for Deadpool 3 has been pushed further as Marvel Studios rearranges slate for theatrical releases

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 10, 2023

Deadpool 3 meets further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ban lift
'Deadpool 3' meets further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ban lift

The release of Deadpool 3 will be facing further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ending the strike.

According to Walt Disney, the Ryan Reynold-starrer movie, which is the threequel of the comic book, will hit the cinemas on July 26, 2024 instead of May 3, 2024.

The Marvel movie, which has now claimed the spot previously occupied by Captain America: Brave New World, is among several other films that Disney is delaying as the studio rearranges its theatrical release slate.

Previously, Deadpool 3 was forced to suspend production when the SAG-AFTRA strike first began in July. After a four-month halt, Marvel Studios is planning to kickstart their filming and get it done with it before Thanksgiving break.

The shooting was predicted to be delayed further, owing to the union's plan of stretching the delay till fall.

Now Deadpool 3 is the only Marvel Studios film scheduled to hit the theaters in 2024, which happens to be a setback as the banner releases at least three features annually.

While its production team will remain occupied, Captain America: Brave New World will put on the Marvel headgear as it had already completed principal photography before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj recalls being 'tricked' into addiction

Nicki Minaj recalls being 'tricked' into addiction
King Charles announces major decision days after Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ monarch

King Charles announces major decision days after Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ monarch
Sandra Bullock seeks therapy to navigate grief after losing Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock seeks therapy to navigate grief after losing Bryan Randall
Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce
Travis Barker practices drum over newborn son's heartbeat

Travis Barker practices drum over newborn son's heartbeat
Harry Styles creates a buzz online after shaving his head: ‘It’s hurting me emotionally’ video

Harry Styles creates a buzz online after shaving his head: ‘It’s hurting me emotionally’
Prince Albert rejects Princess Charlene despite childlike affection

Prince Albert rejects Princess Charlene despite childlike affection
Taylor Swift credits THIS singer for 1989 (Taylor's Version) success

Taylor Swift credits THIS singer for 1989 (Taylor's Version) success
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘savage attacks’ against Royals have ‘backfired’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘savage attacks’ against Royals have ‘backfired’
Timothee Chalamet celebrates SAG-AFTRA strike end with awkward cheer

Timothee Chalamet celebrates SAG-AFTRA strike end with awkward cheer
Travis Kelce prioritizes gala over Taylor Swift's Argentina gig

Travis Kelce prioritizes gala over Taylor Swift's Argentina gig
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules