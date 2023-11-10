Speaking for her Vogue December cover story, Nicki Minaj revealed how she first got her hands on a narcotic painkiller

Nicki Minaj recalls being 'tricked' into addiction

Nicki Minaj recently opened up about how she once depended on a painkiller but didn't know that it was an addictive narcotic.

Speaking for her Vogue December cover story, in which she posed with her husband Kenneth Petty and her three-year-old son, Nicki gave a candid view inside her past with Percocet, an opioid used to treat painful menstrual cramps.

The Queen of Rap said no one told her that it was an addictive narcotic, "Luckily I was able to ground myself. But, once an addict, always an addict," she said, and claimed that if a person has experienced addiction even once, it makes them "think twice about their future life choices."



Moreover, she recalled taking the drug even when she wasn’t in pain.



The Grammy award winner, who will drop her new album Pink Friday 2 on December 8, also talked about other artists who struggled with substance abuse during their prime time.

"Look at some of our biggest celebrities. They eventually either get laughed out of wanting to go outside anymore, like Michael Jackson, or criticized, like Whitney Houston, or they fight silent battles, like Prince," she said.

According to the Anaconda rapper, the above-mentioned artists are some of "the greatest" of all time.

Nicki also opened up about her father Robert Maraj's struggle with cocaine addiction and said that as a child she witnessed him struggling with substance abuse, "I feel like I will always consider myself to be just like my father."