Princess Charlene, Prince Albert united against divorce rumors, staging a strong front

Friday, November 10, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II attend official twinning ceremony of Monaco and Dolceacqua

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II showcased harmony, dispelling recent divorce rumors, as Monaco and Dolceacqua celebrated their official twinning ceremony at the town hall.

The ceremony was marked by dignitaries, including the Mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, and the Mayor of Dolceacqua, Fulvio Gazzola, Charlene and Albert stood together as the two mayors signed the twinning oath.

Despite ongoing speculations surrounding their marriage, Charlene and Albert II presented a picture of solidarity, contradicting recent reports that suggested a marital rift.

The couple's public appearance at the twinning ceremony aimed to quash the circulating rumors, emphasizing their commitment to each other and their roles as representatives of Monaco.

Rumors about the state of the royal marriage have persisted over the years, with past controversies, including paternity suits and reports of separate residences.

Notably, Princess Charlene spent a significant part of 2021 in South Africa, while Prince Albert remained in Monaco with their twins, Jacques and Gabriella, now eight.

The latest round of speculation was triggered by a report from French magazine Royauté, alleging that the couple was in the process of separating.

The claim gained traction on social media and was picked up by various outlets. However, a spokesperson for Charlene and Albert promptly dismissed the rumors, stating, "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté.”

“Please disregard this article, which is totally unfounded," the statement added, as reported by Daily Mail.

