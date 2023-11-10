Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial

Gender discrimination case against Robert De Niro brought to light some shocking allegations made by his ex-assistant

Gender discrimination case against Robert De Niro brought to light some shocking allegations made by his ex-assistant

Robert De Niro's former personal assistant has been victorious in her gender discrimination lawsuit against the actor's production company, Canal Productions.

Graham Chase Robinson was awarded nearly $1.2 million in damages after accusing De Niro and his company of subjecting her to an abusive workplace environment.

While De Niro was not found personally liable, the jury ruled Canal Productions should pay Robinson $632,142 for each of her two claims relating to gender discrimination and violation of anti-discrimination law.

Robinson, 41, alleged facing hostile, intimidating treatment from De Niro, including being called abusive names.

Some of the shocking allegations put forth in the lawsuit included De Niro asking Robinson to scratch his back while on the toilet or deliver martinis late at night. She also claimed De Niro made vulgar, inappropriate comments about his sex life and paramours.

"He would smirked to Ms. Robinson about his young paramour, who was around Ms. Robinson’s age," the document claimed.

De Niro denied ever being abusive but admitted to possibly using the term "bitch" in conversations with Robinson. He disputed allegations like directing her to imagine him on the toilet, and claimed the martini request was made only once.

The ruling against his production company validates Robinson's account of suffering emotional distress and reputational harm during her employment.