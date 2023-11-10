"Houdini" music video gets over eight million views on YouTube within hours

Millions watch Dua Lipa's 'Houdini' music video

The music video for Dua Lipa's new song "Houdini" got over eight million views within a few hours after it premiered on YouTube.

The British singer dropped her new single "Houdini" on Thursday, celebrating the launch with a secretive fan event in London.

The track is the first single from the singer's third studio album, which is set for release in 2024. It follows her hit "Barbie" soundtrack song "Dance the Night", which came out in May.

"Houdini", named after the famous illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini, is produced by Danny L Harle and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

"I'm putting on three surprise launch events for Houdini in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The first one's going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday. I'm going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled," the 28-year-old said in a social media post on Monday.

The lucky fans were treated to an early screening of the single’s music video and an on-stage appearance by Lipa at the English National Ballet in London.