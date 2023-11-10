Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral

Thousands of people have watched a video of Kate Middleton and British singer Harry Styles who is currently making headlines for shaving his head.



The throwback video of the pair was made during their encounter at a meeting at a charity event in 2014.



The duo were caught having an exchange after the performance at the event.

According to the British media, the Princess of Wales and Harry were introduced during the annual Royal Variety Performance in London, which sees high-profile acts invited to perform and raise money for people in the arts.

In the clip, which resurfaced on TikTok, Prince William's wife is seen chatting animatedly with the pop star.

"Two stars together! When Harry Styles met Princess Catherine," a TikToker captioned the video which has received thousands of likes. More than 200,000 people have watched the video on the platform.





